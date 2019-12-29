BD needs diversification for sustainable economic growth



Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), flanked by other leaders of the chamber, speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCI held at the Board Room of BCI, Dilkusa, Dhaka on Saturday.

Currently Bangladesh economy largely depends on RMG and Textile exports, remittance inflow from expatriate workers and agriculture production.

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) said these at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at the Board Room of BCI, Dilkusa, Dhaka on Saturday.

Presided over by him, the AGM was addressed by the BIA Directors and General Members including former BCI Presidents: Mostofa Azad Cowdhury Babu, Shahedul Islam Helal, BCI Sr. Vice-President Md. Helal Uddin and BCI Vice-President Priti Chakraborty.

Exploring market viability of the aforesaid sectors he informed the AGM that the current global market size for Light Engineering is $ 7 trillion, whereas Bangladesh exports only products worth $ 319.4 million.

He said in the Bangladesh domestic market of some $8.2 billion the local producers cater to only $ 3.1 billion worth of product. Similarly the global market size for Agro-Processing products is $ 1.6 trillion, whereas Bangladesh exported only $ 908 million in 2018-2019. The AGM approved the Audited Report for 2018-2019 and unanimously.

The BCI President informed the meeting that, the Chamber has already started initiatives for new entrepreneurship, development of Micro and Small Industries side by side with emphasis on Light Engineering and Agro Processing Industry.

He further informed that BCI already had a successful meeting with all the districts chambers of the Rangpur Division including Rangpur and Also with Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) and Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA).

To be consistent with this trend, BCI intends to hold similar discussion meetings with all District Chambers of Rajshahi, Khulna & Barisal Division in the coming months of the next year.

The Members present, in their reaction, highlighted on different issues of VAT, Tax, Bank Interest, one stop service and export-import related problems that they face and sought help from the Chamber in solving them.









The President assured that he will take necessary initiatives to resolve these pertinent issues.





