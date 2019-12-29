Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:57 AM
Home Business

33rd Bci Agm Held

BD needs diversification for sustainable economic growth

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), flanked by other leaders of the chamber, speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCI held at the Board Room of BCI, Dilkusa, Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), flanked by other leaders of the chamber, speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCI held at the Board Room of BCI, Dilkusa, Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh needs to give more focus on potentially-viable sectors like light engineering, agro based industry, halal products, blue economy, leather goods in order to ensure sustainable economic growth for  graduating from LDC (least developed country) status.
Currently Bangladesh economy largely depends on RMG and Textile exports, remittance inflow from expatriate workers and agriculture production.
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) said these at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at the Board Room of BCI, Dilkusa, Dhaka on Saturday.
Presided over by him, the AGM was addressed by the BIA Directors and General Members including former BCI Presidents: Mostofa Azad Cowdhury Babu, Shahedul Islam Helal, BCI Sr. Vice-President Md. Helal Uddin and BCI Vice-President Priti Chakraborty.
Exploring market viability of the aforesaid sectors he informed the AGM that the current global market size for Light Engineering is $ 7 trillion, whereas Bangladesh exports only products worth $ 319.4 million.
He said in the Bangladesh domestic market of some $8.2 billion the local producers cater to only $ 3.1 billion worth of product. Similarly the global market size for Agro-Processing products is $ 1.6 trillion, whereas Bangladesh exported only $ 908 million in 2018-2019. The AGM approved the Audited Report for 2018-2019 and unanimously.
The BCI President informed the meeting that, the Chamber has already started initiatives for new entrepreneurship, development of Micro and Small Industries side by side with emphasis on Light Engineering and Agro Processing Industry.
He further informed that BCI already had a successful meeting with all the districts chambers of the Rangpur Division including Rangpur and Also with Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) and  Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA).
To be consistent with this trend, BCI intends to hold similar discussion meetings with all District Chambers of Rajshahi, Khulna & Barisal Division in the coming months of the next year.
The Members present, in their reaction, highlighted on different issues of VAT, Tax, Bank Interest, one stop service and export-import related problems that they face and sought help from the Chamber in solving them.




The President assured that he will take necessary initiatives to resolve these pertinent issues.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan picks Sakamoto as board candidate after Seki's resignation
S Korean builder takes control of Asiana Airlines for $2.2b
Germanwings cabin crew union to strike next week
Novoair to increase flights to Ctg, Barishal
Inventors, industries teamwork needed for successful 4IR
Turkey unveils first electric car
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports
US eyes customs deal with Mexico


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft