The year ends with most kitchen items hitting high





A visit to the city's Kawran Bazar kitchen market showed sugar was selling at Tk 7 to 8 per kg higher this time while traders blamed a rise in tax on the common consumers' item. Rice prices were also on the high by at least Tk 4 to 7 per kg as traders blamed supply crunch in many cases.

Moreover prices of edible oil have increased over the last one month for a 5 liter packed bottle from 455 to Tk 500. It sold at Tk 430 at the lowest one month back. Similarly one litre bottle of edible oil sold on Saturday between Tk 86 and Tk 88 as against Tk 80 at the lowest one week back.

TCB figures suggest that prices of edible oil have increased by 2.69 percent in last one month while the rise has been reported at 5.45 percent per litre on lose sale. Similarly sugar prices have increased by 7.76 percent per kg from Tk 58 to Tk 65 and Tk 66.

Onion was the most talked about spice items over the past four months. Though its prices have dropped to some extent, it was still selling at very high price. Newly harvested onion was selling between Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg on Saturday while imported onion from Myanmar sold around Tk 110 per kg.

Imported one from Egypt and China sold at a lower price between Tk 70 and Tk 80 per kg. Buyers see no end in sight to the higher onion prices while many believe the market has been held hostage by business syndicates. Prices of garlic and ginger were also on the high side selling it between Tk 140 and Tk 160 per kg.

In the vegetables market, green beans were selling between Tk 30 and Tk 40 per kg down from twice as much price only two weeks ago. Cabbages were sold between Tk 30 and Tk 35 per piece while cauliflower sold at Tk 70 per pair. Supply was plenty but prices are not further falling.

Newly arrived potatoes have hit the market and prices are also within reasonable limit selling at Tk 30 per kg. It sells at Tk 125 per 5 kg at whole sale level.

Beef prices hovers between Tk 550 to Tk 600 per kg while mutton sold at Tk 750 and above per kg. Fish supply was plenty but prices of almost all categories of fish were high. Poultry bird sold at Tk 140 and above per kg.

















