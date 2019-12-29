BB mulls lowering provisioning against bad loans





The central bank is working on the proposition on instruction by Finance Ministry which mainly aims at lowering the provisioning requirements by at least 50 percent against bad debts in those banks.

At present as per banking rules, a bank has to maintain 100 percent provision with central bank from its profits against bad loans. But most banks complaints that the ceiling is too high for many already suffering from capital crunch. They need lowering deposits against bad loans to many hundred percent provisioning is simply impossible and the central bank is trying to refix it.

The Ministry of Finance has urged the central bank to carry the evaluation at a meeting early this week aimed at lowering the provisioning against bad debts at a time when many banks are going through long time liquidity crisis. The lowering of provisioning will leave more funds in the hands of bank to overcome liquidity crisis.

A senior BB official said, "We are working on it; it may take time as it is primarily a global practice to keep 100 percent provisioning."

Earlier despite opposition by banking experts, the government has reduced CRR by 1 percentage points and has allowed loan defaulters to reschedule their default loans giving 2 per cent down payment and also with a grace period.

A retired banker said after the above two facilities any new move of lowering provisions against bad debts will not be wise as it may encourage loan defaulters as well as the lenders to spill up classified loans.

As per banking act banks are at present bound to keep provisions against for their loans at different slabs but it is mandatory to keep 100 per cent provisions from their profits against bad loans. Finance ministry has instructed the BB to evaluate the new move and to inform the ministry as soon as possible.

Last year in a move the government slashed the cash reserve requirement or CRR of banks by one percentage point to 5.5 percent for their benefit from 6.5 percent.









Other facilities that the banks were given by the government was rescheduling of classified loans at 2 per cent down payment at 9 per cent rate of interest with a 10-year payback period, including one year grace period.

Apart from this private banks are also getting increased deposit of government funds at nominal interest. The senior banker said if the government continues giving such facilities to banks one after another, banking sector will only face bigger crisis.



