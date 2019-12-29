International Invitational Goju Ryu karate Championship

Bangladesh Bashap Asso. & Goju Ryu Karare federation Organized International Invitational Goju Ryu karate Championship successfully finished at BKSP Savar, Dhaka from 20-22 December 2019. Participated Countries are Singapore: Nepal, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. In 22 events 190 athletes participated in the championship. India became champion while Bangladesh secured Runner up and Nepal stood Third in the Championship. photo: Observer DESK