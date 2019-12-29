Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:56 AM
Home Sports

Afif keen to prove his credential by playing long innings

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Afif keen to prove his credential by playing long innings

Afif keen to prove his credential by playing long innings

Promising young player Afif Hossain has vowed to prolong his innings next time, learning from the mistakes he had done in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
To help him flourish with fully glory, the team management promoted him up in the batting order in the tournament and he paid it back with some superb innings. But a long innings is yet to come as he at least twice was dismissed when he looked set for making his innings longer.
"There was chance to prolong the innings, which I couldn't do," Afif said here today, referring his 43 runs knock against Cumilla Warriors.
Afif's team Rajshahi Royals however won the match by 15 runs, overcoming a marauding batting of Soumya Sarkar who blasted 48 ball-88 not out.
"It was a wrong shot considering the situation. I should not play the shot. I could bat straight. But I am sure a long innings is in the offing," he added.
A natural stroke-maker Afif is considered as one of the Bangladesh batsmen who has the possibility of hitting a century as he is currently opening the innings. And Afif also believes that he could it.
"I will try to do it. I will try to play well," said the soft-spoken youngster.
Specially after his match-winning knock against Zimbabwe in the tri-nation T20 series this year, Afif is considered as one of the future prospects of Bangladesh. Afif said this BPL is the platform for him to hone his skill as he is surrounded by some of the world class players in the dressing room.
"I have got some experienced players around me in my dressing room. There is the likes of Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara. I am trying to learn from them. There is also Andre Russell who is a power-hitter. I tried to learn some trick of power-hitting in T20 cricket from him," he pointed out.
"The main focus is on this tournament at the moment. There are some matches ahead and I will try to do well there. In the last BPL, I got out after scoring 20/30 runs. So my target is to prolong my innings this year and I am trying hard."
In this season, the tournament saw two centurions, all of whom was overseas player. Afif believes the Bangladeshi batsman also could hit century in the coming days.
"Soumya Sarkar had the chance to score century today but not many overs left for him as he was chasing a huge total. But I believe a Bangladeshi player would definitely score a century in this tournament," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International Invitational Goju Ryu karate Championship
Arteta aims to solve Ozil issue as Chelsea clash looms
Pogba launches own anti-racism protest
Klopp never lost faith in Firmino
Ibrahimovic ready for new chapter at AC Milan
Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves
Afif keen to prove his credential by playing long innings
Dhaka Mohammedan beat Uttar Baridhara


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft