Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:56 AM
Home Sports

Fed Cup

Dhaka Mohammedan beat Uttar Baridhara

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Ten times Federation Cup champions Dhaka Mohammedan Limited beat newcomers Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in their last Group D match of the ongoing TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament at Bangabanshu National Stadium on Saturday.
Malian forward Souleymane Diabate netted the lone goal for the traditional black and white team.
With the feat, Dhaka Mohammedan have secured five points from three matches of the four-team Group D with one win and two draws while Uttar Baridhara returned home empty-handed.
Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) runners-up Uttar Baridhara SC got the blow while their defender made a blunder near the box.
Malian forward Diabate made no mistake to send the ball home with a long-range right-footed grounder from outside the box in the 8th minute (1-0).
After taking a 1-0 lead, Dhaka Mohammedan started to dominate over Uttar Baridhara with an attacking football, but failed to widen the margin.    -UNB


