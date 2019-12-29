Rajshahi close to play offs smashing Cumilla by 15 runs



Rajshahi Royals players celebrating after snatching a wicket of Cumilla Warriors during the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Saturday. photo: FACEBOOK

With this win Rajshahi are occupying the 2nd spot of the point table bagging 10 points playing six games. Cumilla on the other hand, are about to emit from the tournament losing five off seven games.

Earlier, Warriors elected to field first winning the toss with four changes in the playing eleven. Two Sri Lankan recruit opener Bhanuka Rajapaksha and skipper Dasun Shanaka returned home for national duties. Two Proteas duo David Wiese and Stiaan van Zyl succeeded two Lankans in the squad. Sunzamul Islam and Abu Hider Rony replaced Yasir Ali and Sumon Khan respectively. Dawid Malan named the new skipper in Shanaka's dearth.

Royals on the other hand, made couple of changes in the playing eleven. Taijul Islam came in for Kamrul Islam Rabbi while Abu Jayed Rahi rested to bring in Nahidul Islam.

Afif Hossain and Liton Das as usual, opened the batting for RRS and they started to repeat their domination over CWs bowlers that they did in the previous face to face meeting on December 24. They had a 56-run opening partnership yesterday before Liton departing the wickets for 24. Afif in the contrary had fallen seven short of a half century before being bowled by Soumya Sarkar.

Robi Bopara went back played on against Mujib Ur Rahman scoring 10 and skipper Andre Russell came in the middle. He started to show wilderness with the bat accompanying Pakistan-buy Shoeb Malik. Malik became run out in the last ball of the innings scoring 61while Russell remained not out with 37 runs to build a skyscraper of 190 for four. Soumya Sarkar, Mujib Ur Rahman and Sunzamul Islam took one wicket each.

To chase mammoth 191, CWs lost two wickets within powerplay. Robiul Islam Robi was sent to open the innings! But gambling went otherwise as Robiul sustained for 15 balls to score 12 runs only. Skipper Dawid Malan also departed too quick to add three runs. Zyl had gone for 21 off 23 while Sabbir Rahman returned to dugout with 23. Their failure to prolong starts couldn't make it happen for CWs despite Soumya's heroic. The southpaw slaughterer hammered RRs bowlers on the way to his breezy 88 off 48. He articulated the innings with five boundaries and six over boundaries.

Wiese's cameo of 16 off six was just to minimize the gap as CWs were at 175 for four from stipulated 20 overs to concede a 15-run defeat. Andre Russell, Irfan Khan, Forhad Reza and Shoeb Malik picked one wicket apiece.

Shoeb Malik named the Man of the Match for his all-round performances.



























