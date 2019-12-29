Rangpur refuses to give up hopes to seal BBPL play-off berth





With six games still at hands, Rangpur's assistant coach Mizanur Rahman Babul said they would come all guns blazing to materialize the hope of sealing the play-off berth.

"Of course it is possible [to seal a place in the play-off] if we win the remaining matches," Mizanur Rahman Babul said here today after the team's practice.

"I feel we have everything to play for in the tournament, despite no one gives us any chance at this moment. But we believe we can do it. We need to be bit consistent."

Rangpur Rangers had recently added Shane Watson to their squad and named him the captain of the side. Watson was the third captain for the side in their last six matches, proving how disorganized they are.

But Babul argued that they are yet to play to their full potential and if the players could live up to the expectation in the remaining matches, it won't be tougher for them to win all those matches.

"I have said from the start of the tournament that we have a good team and all we need to do is to play as a unit and according to our potential. We so far couldn't perform as a unit," he added.

"T20 cricket is like this. We have a good team and we have recently added Watson in our squad. We need to win one match and then we will get our impetus," he said

"We won the last match at Chattogram and we felt that we have found a winning momentum. I believe we have the ability to bounce back and I think from tomorrow you will see a new team because I have full faith in our team," he remarked.

He disclosed that they don't have any plan to bring new faces in the squad to change their fortune.

"As we brought in Watson we are not thinking of any new foreign players, I think those who played till now will play in the future games because the players who have played till now, had already coped with the condition."

Rangpur Rangers will take on Rajshahi Royals in their next match on Monday.

"We are playing shortest format of cricket and it is difficult to get rest. If we could pick our winning combination earlier than we could have played the same team but as that is not the case we are making some changes in almost every game," he concluded. -BSS



















