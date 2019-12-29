|
Woman found dead in Narayanganj
|
NARAYANGANJ, Dec 28: Police recovered the body of a woman in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Safeda Begum, 36, was the wife of Tofazzel Hossain, a resident of Kanchpur area in the upazila.
Deceased's mother Momena Begum said Safeda went out of the house following a quarrel with her husband around 8pm on Friday. But, she did not return home at night.
Later, locals spotted the body in a field nearby her home in the morning and informed police.
After recovery, police sent the body to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station Moniruzzaman.
No injury marks was found on the body and the reason behind the death will be known after an autopsy, the OC added.