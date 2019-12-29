Woman found dead in Narayanganj





Deceased Safeda Begum, 36, was the wife of Tofazzel Hossain, a resident of Kanchpur area in the upazila.









Deceased's mother Momena Begum said Safeda went out of the house following a quarrel with her husband around 8pm on Friday. But, she did not return home at night.

Later, locals spotted the body in a field nearby her home in the morning and informed police.

After recovery, police sent the body to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station Moniruzzaman.

No injury marks was found on the body and the reason behind the death will be known after an autopsy, the OC added. NARAYANGANJ, Dec 28: Police recovered the body of a woman in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.Deceased Safeda Begum, 36, was the wife of Tofazzel Hossain, a resident of Kanchpur area in the upazila.Deceased's mother Momena Begum said Safeda went out of the house following a quarrel with her husband around 8pm on Friday. But, she did not return home at night.Later, locals spotted the body in a field nearby her home in the morning and informed police.After recovery, police sent the body to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station Moniruzzaman.No injury marks was found on the body and the reason behind the death will be known after an autopsy, the OC added.