

Raninagar school lacks adequate classrooms

As the students here are facing several problems including lacking of necessary infrastructure, adequate classrooms, fan and benches to sit, their studying gets harmed a lot.

To continue the classes, the teachers set mats in the classrooms to teach the students here. Although the higher authority was informed about the issue several times, no steps to construct a new building or renovate the old classrooms are seen yet.

As a result, it is now become very difficult continuing classes there. Due to this, many guardians are now forced to admit their children to other schools.

Local sources said Sanjaypur Government Primary School was established in Sanjaypur Village under Ekdala Union of the Upazila in 1969, with an initiative of some local education-loving people in the purpose of spreading light of education among the children.

In 1973, the school became enlisted when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared to take a total of 36,666 primary schools of the country under government supervision.

After a long time, the school got a three-room building in the year of 2000. But now the students are facing enormous risks here due to the old infrastructure. Unfortunately, the school was not enlisted in governmental development project since it was built.

About 113 students are studying in this three-room school building every day. Each classroom has two fans while it was supposed to be four. As a result, students are suffering a lot mainly in summer. Many guardians are now losing their interest to send their children to school due to this.

The locals said the school has not been privileged yet for becoming so old. The demanded to the authorities concerned including the local Member of Parliament Israfil Alam, MP, to a serious look on the issue.

Some guardians including Abu Taleb said as the school is facing many problems, they scare to send their kids there. The students are forced to attend the classes with sitting in the mats instead of benches. Although the school has enough space, it is severely lacking of adequate classrooms due to not getting government allocation, they added.

Head Teacher of the school Shahadat Hossain said the teachers are suffering a lot to teach the kids here. Many people do not want to admit their children to the school due to its deplorable condition. The school is mainly lacking of adequate classrooms and benches to sit there, he added.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Abul Bashar Shamsuzzaman said he does not know about this as he joined in the upazila recently. To ensure the education quality, he will try to identify the problems after inspecting the school, and inform the authority as soon as possible, he added.



















RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Dec 28: Students of Sanjaypur Government Primary School in Raninagar Upazila of the district are suffering from many problems including lacking of adequate classrooms.As the students here are facing several problems including lacking of necessary infrastructure, adequate classrooms, fan and benches to sit, their studying gets harmed a lot.To continue the classes, the teachers set mats in the classrooms to teach the students here. Although the higher authority was informed about the issue several times, no steps to construct a new building or renovate the old classrooms are seen yet.As a result, it is now become very difficult continuing classes there. Due to this, many guardians are now forced to admit their children to other schools.Local sources said Sanjaypur Government Primary School was established in Sanjaypur Village under Ekdala Union of the Upazila in 1969, with an initiative of some local education-loving people in the purpose of spreading light of education among the children.In 1973, the school became enlisted when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared to take a total of 36,666 primary schools of the country under government supervision.After a long time, the school got a three-room building in the year of 2000. But now the students are facing enormous risks here due to the old infrastructure. Unfortunately, the school was not enlisted in governmental development project since it was built.About 113 students are studying in this three-room school building every day. Each classroom has two fans while it was supposed to be four. As a result, students are suffering a lot mainly in summer. Many guardians are now losing their interest to send their children to school due to this.The locals said the school has not been privileged yet for becoming so old. The demanded to the authorities concerned including the local Member of Parliament Israfil Alam, MP, to a serious look on the issue.Some guardians including Abu Taleb said as the school is facing many problems, they scare to send their kids there. The students are forced to attend the classes with sitting in the mats instead of benches. Although the school has enough space, it is severely lacking of adequate classrooms due to not getting government allocation, they added.Head Teacher of the school Shahadat Hossain said the teachers are suffering a lot to teach the kids here. Many people do not want to admit their children to the school due to its deplorable condition. The school is mainly lacking of adequate classrooms and benches to sit there, he added.Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Abul Bashar Shamsuzzaman said he does not know about this as he joined in the upazila recently. To ensure the education quality, he will try to identify the problems after inspecting the school, and inform the authority as soon as possible, he added.