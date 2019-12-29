Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Countryside

Date trees disappearing

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a date tree being prepared for juice extracting. photo: observer

The photo shows a date tree being prepared for juice extracting. photo: observer

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Dec, 28: Extinction from natural or man-made process is inevitable in all biological species and racial cases.
And, now the date plant species at Ulipur is following that nature. Disappearance is taking place in its life gradually.
During this tender time of the winter, not so-charming festivity is felt in the locality.
Only few trees are giving juice. Once date juice during winter was used in preparing different food items including pies and payes.
But this tradition is getting abolished from villagers' hearts.
Ulipur locality was known for tasty date-molasses, gur-patali and nail-gur.  
   Every afternoon, date trees were saved by juice extractors  with sharp knife, specially made for slashing buckles of date trees. And newly clay-made jars were hanged to receive pouring juice drop by drop during the whole night.
Earlier, juice extractors would  take lease for regular saving the date trees early the winter season. They would collect juice in festive manner. Then they would sell  date juice in haats. People would drink raw juice for warming bodies.
Winter festivity would be launched with fresh date juice. Special care would be taken about date trees. The village life would get in festive mood at the arrival of date juice.
Juice extractors  would go door to door or bazaars shouldering juice-filled jars for making winter profits.
  Sons, daughters, sons in-laws, grand sons and daughters were fed different pies and payes prepared from date juice. These are now missed parts of rites in the village life.
 On Wednesday, in Kurarpar Village of Dhamshreni Union under  Ulipur Upazila, a climber Chhakiot Ali, 60,  was seen preparing a date tree and tying a jar. "Earlier I had demand, now it is diminishing," he said, adding, "Date trees are limited now."
Mainly, people don't want to collect date juice and date plants fields are getting reduced, he bemoaned..
Earlier, I would collect juice in the morning, would sell in bazaars and  would get good profits, he further said.
 "My mind would get basking seeing hanging jars tied with heads of newly prepared trees.
"Once upon a time date tree and juice tradition will disappear," he apprehended.
















« PreviousNext »

