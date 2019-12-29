Kazipur Shaheed Minar in sorry state





SIRAJGANJ, Dec 28: The only Shaheed Minar situated at Sonamukhi Bazaar in Kazipur Upazila of the district is in a deplorable condition.

District administration built the Shaheed Minar in the area adjacent to Sonamukhi Union Parishad Building 20 years back. Due to negligence and lack of proper care, the Shaheed Minar has now become full with bushes and wastages.

Locals expressed anger over the deplorable condition of the Shaheed Minar.

Head Teacher of Sonamukhi Government Primary School Asadul Islam said the monument was built to commemorate the martyrs of the historic Language Movement of 1952. After establishing, the administration looked after it for some years. But now, due to lack of proper care, it has become deplorable. Wastes are dumped over there, and the Shaheed Minar premises remain water-logged most of the time.

Engineer Arif Hossen of Sonamukhi Village said every educational institution and political organisation of the area show their respect for the martyrs here. It is very unfortunate that the Shaheed Minar is now deplorable. No steps to clean the area were taken by the Sonamukhi Union Awami League (AL) leaders, though they have been requested several times in this connection, he claimed.

Sonamukhi Union AL President Azgar Ali Khan and General Secretary Nurul Islam Master said the Shaheed Minar is cleaned three times in a year. They, however, don't know about the deplorable condition of the Shaheed Minar, they added.

Kazipur Upazila Parishad Chairman Khalilur Rahman Siraji said he is ashamed that he did not know about this. He heard necessary steps will be taken in this connection very soon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zahid Hasan Siddiquee said necessary steps will be taken to reconstruct the Shaheed Minar very soon.























