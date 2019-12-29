Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Sunil walks in search of book readers

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

KOTALIPARA, GOPALGANJ, Dec 28: Sunil Kumar Ganguli of Kotalipara Upazila in the district is a retired primary school teacher and a book fan.
After his retirement five years back, he launched  Chandrika Gyan Pathagar in 2014.
His library has more than 600 books. He walks from door to door of people with book list every day and supplies books for free as per order. If any reader ever gives him Tk 5 to 10, he just receives it.
About his purpose, he said, "I like to reach knowledge to the doors of people. I hope to turn my library into a big one."
But, he is in financial crisis. He is trying to get supports from individuals and others.
Founder of Binapani Library Prashanta Adhikary said while Bishwa Sahittya Kendra reaches books through its vehicles, Sunil is doing so on foot.
Prem Ranjan Mondal, a homeopathic physician of Ghaghor Kanda Village, said he has been reading Sunil's books for the last five years. He has to walk 15 kilometres to reach the books from Kotalipara Bazaar.
Rajib Sheikh of the same village said, "Sunil Ganguly was my teacher. He was a good teacher."
The work of Sunil Ganguly is undoubtedly praiseworthy, said Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) S M Mahfuzur Rahman.
"I will help Chandrika Gyan Pathagar personally and officially in all ways, including supplying books and others," the UNO added.


