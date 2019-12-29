Gaibandha chamber holds AGM





GAIBANDHA, Dec 28: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) was held in its hall room of the town here on Saturday.Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-General Alamgir Kabir Saikat addressed the meeting as chief guest on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin and Additional Police Super Rowhat Gowhary on behalf of Police Super Towhidul Islam and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocated Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon were present as special guests.With president of GCCI ShahjadaAnowarul Quadir in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Senior Vice-President of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, Senior Vice-President of the chamber M. Abdur Rashid, Director Nawsher Alam, Director Mirza Hasan, former director Maksudar Rahman Sahan, former director Khan Mohammad Jasim, businessman Mostaque Ahmed Ranju and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.The speakers at the meeting underscored the need for setting up new industries and factories in the district to lead the district towards desired development side by side with constructing tunnel on Balashighat and Bahadurabadghat route and improving road communication system to ensure business friendly environment.Many recommendations were also presented during the open discussion session of the meeting in a bid to address it considering the suffering of the affected businessmen of the town immediately at the joint efforts of the business leaders and the administrative officials.ADC-General Alamgir Kabir Saikat, in his speech, urged the businessmen and their leaders to give more contribution to the society as part of their social corporate responsibility for the welfare of the people, particularly the poor and the distressed.Terming the business as serviceable work, the ADC-General called upon the businessmen to sell their commodities and the essentials to the customers in fair price so that the customers were not hurt.Later, annual report of 2018 year was presented at the AGM and approved unanimously by the members.