

Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat

Only one week back, the prices were getting up. The rise in the supply is bringing down the prices, according to market sources.

In the beginning of the season, vegetables such as potato, radish, chilly and cauliflower, pumpkin, green chilly, aubergine and bean were selling beyond the capacity of many buyers.

Many consumers faced difficulty in buying vegetables. There was very poor supply of these perishable kitchen items. The bazaars from Amairtarah to Mongolbari were in bargaining conditions.

Presently, per kilogram (KG) potato (new arrival) was selling at Tk. 35, followed by aubergine Tk. 25, tomato Tk. 80, papaya Tk. 20, green chilly Tk. 50, radish Tk. 15, and bean Tk. 30.

Per piece cauliflower is selling at Tk. 15-20, per piece pumpkin at Tk. 20, red spinach at Tk. 5-10 and new onion leaf at Tk. 40-50.

While talking to The Daily Observer correspondent, a good number of retailers and kitchen purchasers expressed their satisfaction over the price situation of winter vegetable items.

Sellers are happy over their increased sale volume, and the consumers are getting satisfied for getting the chance to save money from their daily kitchens. And retailing sources said the declining price trend would continue more in the coming days.





















