Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:55 AM
Home Countryside

Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat

Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAWGAON, Dec 28: Winter vegetable prices are getting a gradual decline in different haats and bazaars in the upazila of the district despite rising cold wave.
Only one week back, the prices were getting up. The rise in the supply is bringing down the prices, according to market sources.
In the beginning of the season, vegetables such as potato, radish, chilly and cauliflower, pumpkin, green chilly, aubergine and bean were selling beyond the capacity of many buyers.
Many consumers faced difficulty in buying vegetables. There was very poor supply of these perishable kitchen items. The bazaars from Amairtarah to Mongolbari were in bargaining conditions.  
   Presently, per kilogram (KG) potato (new arrival) was selling at Tk. 35, followed by aubergine Tk. 25, tomato Tk. 80, papaya Tk. 20, green chilly Tk. 50, radish Tk. 15, and bean Tk. 30.
 Per piece cauliflower is selling at Tk. 15-20, per piece pumpkin at Tk. 20, red spinach at Tk. 5-10 and new onion leaf at Tk. 40-50.
While talking to The Daily Observer correspondent, a good number of retailers and kitchen purchasers expressed their satisfaction over the price situation of winter vegetable items.
Sellers are happy over their increased sale volume, and the consumers are getting satisfied for getting the chance to save money from their daily kitchens. And retailing sources said the declining price trend would continue more in the coming days.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman found dead in Narayanganj
Raninagar school lacks adequate classrooms
Date trees disappearing
Kazipur Shaheed Minar in sorry state
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Gaibandha chamber holds AGM
Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat
Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft