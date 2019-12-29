Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:55 AM
Home Countryside

Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj

Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 28: People of about 200 families at Gadighat Village under Shyamsiddhi Union in Sreenagar Upazila of the district have been suffering as a local influential person built houses occupying a government road.
As a result, the families are forced to use boat for transportation round the year.
Even some of his neighbours, including Nurul Haque and Aynal Haque, alleged that they are forcefully barred from using the road.
Following this, they have been suffering a lot for the last three years.
The authority concerned took no steps to solve the matter yet, the locals claimed.
The road is 200-metre long and nine-foot wide. Various portions of the road have been occupied by Abul Hashem Munshi, and about eight to 10 houses have already been built on the road.
A few years back, local union parishad (UP) authority started renovating the road, but could not complete it due to the occupation.
To recover and renovate the road, the villagers sent a written complaint to Sreenagar Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and assistant commissioner (land) recently. Following the complaint, Shyamshiddhi Union AC (Land) Tutul Ahmed visited the area recently.
At that time, a local Nurul Haque told him that they are suffering a lot for this occupation. As he completely occupied the road, the villagers cannot even walk by it, he added.
In this connection, Abul Hashem Munshi said he did not occupy anyone's land rather he built houses on his land.
Nayeb of Shyamshiddhi Union Nazrul Islam said the AC (land) has already visited the spot. On the basis of his report, the higher authority will take steps in this connection.
Upazila Vice Chairman Jithu said, "The problem regarding the road is quite old. The youths recovered the road from illegal occupants before, but now at least eight to 10 houses are still on the road. We will solve the problem through arbitrating with the house owners."
UP Chairman Ratan Mia said he heard the news from the UNO and the AC (land) offices.












« PreviousNext »

Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj


