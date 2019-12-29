Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Dec 28: A worker was killed and 10 others were injured as an under-construction building collapsed in Kandirpar area of the district town on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Reza Ahmed, 19, hailed from Rangpur District.
The injured were rushed to different hospitals.
Quoting locals, police said a portion of the second floor's roof of under construction Rupayan Delwar Tower collapsed at about 5:15pm.
Members of fire service, police and local people are conducting rescue operation.
Workers said at least 200 workers were working at the time of roof collapse.
Many more might have got trapped under the debris.
Additional Superintendent of Cumilla Police M Tanvir Salehin told media at least 11 persons were sent to hospitals.
Traffic on Kandirpar-Police Lines road remained suspended after the incident.


