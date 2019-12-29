Warm clothes distributed to cold-hit people





KHULNA: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has distributed warm clothes to the cold affected poor people in different areas of the city for the last couple of days to mitigate their sufferings. KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed blankets among the distressed people which received from the Prime Minister Relief Fund this year.

KCC Mayor urged the well-off section of the society and different socio-economic organisations of the country to stand beside the cold-hit people to distribute warm clothes among them as a part of social responsibility.

People of 1, 2,3,5,6,11,13,15 and 23 no. wards of the City Corporation got the blankets, which were distributed in cooperation with the district administration, local government bodies, local Awami League leaders and various social organisations, said an official of Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Office.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul Haque Jowarder said the warm clothes were distributed among the cold affected poor people including aged women in the KCC wards of the city.

Warm clothes distribution programme will continue in the city and district, he added.

MANIKGANJ: A voluntary organisation 'Jono Kallyan Fund' distributed blankets among over 200 poor and cold-hit people on Golaidanga High School premises in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday.

School Managing Committee President and General Secretary (GS) of 'Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee' Manikganj Unit Shakhawat Hossain was present as chief guest while President Engineer Riazul Islam presided over the programme.

Head Teacher of Golaidanga High School Aminur Rahman, Assistant Head Teacher Narayan Chandra Biswas, Assistant Teacher Md Isak, Senior Assistant President of 'Jono Kallyan Fund' Babul Hossain, GS Milon Hossain, Joint Secretary Raqib Hossain, Treasurer Mamun Hossain, Science and Technology Secretary Abdul Malek, Health Secretary Dr Amzad Hossain and Dr Alaudddin, among others, were also present there.

The organisation has been engaged in various social developments including distributing warm clothes, tree plantation and providing scholarship to the meritorious students since long from their own fund.

LALMONIRHAT: Some 200 blankets were distributed among cold-hit people in Railway Store Para area in the district town on Saturday morning.

Assistant Secretary of Bangladesh Jonosashtha Prokoushol Sramik Karmachari Union Mofazzol Hossain distributed the blankets among different orphanages, homeless and poor people in many areas of the town as chief guest on the occasion of first death anniversary of his late father Ali Newaj Khan.

Joint Secretary of Rangpur Divisional Committee of the organisation Bipul Roy, President of the District Committee Abdus Salam, Cashier Rayhan Iqbal, and Railway Sramik League member Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were also present during distribution.

NAOGAON: Some 20,000 winter clothes were distributed among cold-hit people in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Israfil Alam, an Awami League lawmaker from Naogaon-6 constituency, distributed the winter clothes among the orphans, poor and cold-hit people in a programme held at the Raninagar House.

Upazila Awami League Vice-president Anwar Hossain, principals of different madrasas and orphanages and the leaders and activists of the Upazila Awami League, were present during distribution.

NATORE: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit people in the town and two upazilas of the district on Friday.

Woman Law Maker and President of Natore Women Awami League Ratna Ahmed, MP, distributed blankets among 800 women members of Harijon Community at her own house at Kanaikhali Mahalla.

Besides, she also distributed blankets among the poor and cold-hit people in Naldanga Upazila.

During this time, she wanted special "Doa" from them for the members of Bangabandhu's family including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On the other hand, "Walia Tarun Samaj", a social organisation of Lalpur Upazila, distributed 80 blankets among the poor and cold-hit people of the upazila on the same day.

Following this, Walia Union Parishad Chairman Anisur Rahaman distributed these at Hakimunnesa High School and College Field formally.

President of Walia Tarun Samaj Organisation Ashikur Rahaman, Officer-in-Charge of Walia Police Station Abdul Momin, Principal of Hakimunnesa School and College Rakib Hossain and GS of Walia BNP unit Abul Hassain, among others, were also present there.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 100 poor and cold-hit people at Government Gurudayal College Field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday, with the initiative of 'Esho Pashe Darai', a local social welfare association.

Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia was present as chief guest, while Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabeya Akhter attended the programme as special guest.

Kishoreganj Municipal Krishok League President Md Alamgir Hossain, 'Esho Pashe Darai' President Azharul Islam Sohag, its Vice-President Tania Tanha, GS Anamul Haque, Assistant GS Jubayer, Cultural Secretary Shafiqul Islam and Journalist Rajebul Haque Siddique, among others, were also present in the programme.



























