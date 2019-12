LALMONIRHAT, Dec 28: 'Church of God', an ancient Christian Missionary in the district, has celebrated its 100 years anniversary.

A discussion was held at the 'Church of God' premises on Friday morning to mark the anniversary.

Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Matiar Rahman addressed the programme as chief guest.

Erwin Das, David Karmakar, Mithul Karmakar, Danish Karmakar were, among others, present in the programme.

Later, a cultural program was held.