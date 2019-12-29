2,000 school children get sweaters as gift





PANCHAGARH, Dec 28: A volunteer organisation 'Shishu Sargwa Foundation' distributed sweaters as winter gift to nearly 2,000 children of eight primary education institutes on the border of Tentulia Upazila in the district on Saturday. Sweaters were formally handed over to the children at the Darjipara Government Primary School grounds in Tentulia Upazila at noon.Former Food Secretary Kaikobad Hossain, Tantulia Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dublu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiqul Alam, Women Vice-chairman Sultana Razia, former Upazila Freedom Fighter Commander Kazi Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of T Estate Shahnawaz Md Ahashan Bhuya and the founder of 'Shishu Sargwa' Kabir Ahmed Akhand, among others, were present in the programme.The voluntary organisation Jabians is conducting various social and cultural activities including presenting children winter gifts at Tentulia every year. On this occasion, the Winter Joy Festival and the Jubian Festival were also organised. Later, a cultural programme was held in the evening.