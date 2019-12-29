Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:55 AM
Home Countryside

2,000 school children get sweaters as gift

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Dec 28: A volunteer organisation 'Shishu Sargwa Foundation' distributed sweaters as winter gift to nearly 2,000 children of eight primary education institutes on the border of Tentulia Upazila in the district on Saturday. Sweaters were formally handed over to the children at the Darjipara Government Primary School grounds in Tentulia Upazila at noon.
Former Food Secretary Kaikobad Hossain, Tantulia Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dublu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiqul Alam, Women Vice-chairman Sultana Razia, former Upazila Freedom Fighter Commander Kazi Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of T Estate Shahnawaz Md Ahashan Bhuya and the founder of 'Shishu Sargwa' Kabir Ahmed Akhand, among others, were present in the programme.
The voluntary organisation Jabians is conducting various social and cultural activities including presenting children winter gifts at Tentulia every year. On this occasion, the Winter Joy Festival and the Jubian Festival were also organised.  Later, a cultural programme was held in the evening.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman found dead in Narayanganj
Raninagar school lacks adequate classrooms
Date trees disappearing
Kazipur Shaheed Minar in sorry state
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Gaibandha chamber holds AGM
Vegetable prices decline at Dhamoirhat
Influential occupies govt road in Munshiganj


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft