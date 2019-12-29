

Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pronounced his name while declaring the committee in its national council held recently.

It is to be noted that Dr Mushfique Hussain Chowdhury played the role of Habiganj District AL president and general secretary before.

He is well-known as a friendly leader of grassroots people. He started serving people with joining Bangladesh Chhatra League actively to practise ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He expressed his gratitude to the PM for honouring him by including his name in the committee. Now he'll get the opportunity to contribute to the national politics, Dr Mushfique hoped.



























