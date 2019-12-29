Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:55 AM
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Dec 28: Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mushfique Hussain Chowdhury was selected as a member of Central Committee of Bangladesh Awami League (AL).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pronounced his name while declaring the committee in its national council held recently.
It is to be noted that Dr Mushfique Hussain Chowdhury played the role of Habiganj District AL president and general secretary before.
He is well-known as a friendly leader of grassroots people. He started serving people with joining Bangladesh Chhatra League actively to practise ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He expressed his gratitude to the PM for   honouring him by including his name in the committee. Now he'll get the opportunity to contribute to the national politics, Dr Mushfique hoped.


