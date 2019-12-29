Selling of adulterated foods on the rise at Sreepur





Local people said the upazila became a congested area due to the factory workers. Because of this, many foods including the adulterated one are now provided here. Various adulterated foods, mainly meat and milk, are now spreading across the upazila. A number of cattle have been slaughtered here every day. Due to lack of proper supervision, most of these cattle suffering from various diseases were slaughtered. At the same time, dishonest businessmen are selling here adulterated milk every afternoon. As a result, the people here have become helpless.

The locals complained that most of the cattle have been slaughtered at night. These cattle are slaughtered in about 50 places including Jaina Bazar, Maona Bazar, Nayanpur Bazar, MC Bazar, Keua Bazar, Sreepur Bazar, Rajabari Bazar and Barmi Bazar of the Upazila. The meat is marketed in the morning. Due to lack of butcheries, these cattle are slaughtered in open places, sometimes beside roads. As a result, locals suffer a lot due to the polluted smell.

Yunus Sarker of Keua Pashchimkhanda Village said he bought 1.5 litres of milk from Dudh Mohal in Mauna Chaurasta a couple of days ago. After giving heat, the milk became like rubber. He complained about it to the local inspector, though no steps are taken yet.

Fruit Trader Abdul Majid of MC Bazar said adulterated milks are selling beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway every afternoon. Various chemicals and water were mixed up to these milks. Many people were cheated after buying these every day, though no one take step to prevent this.

Mazharul Islam Sohag of Jaina Bazar said most of the cattle slaughtered at night are either infected with various diseases, pregnant or stolen cows. As two traders were recently selling the meat of a cow beaten by dog in the bazaar, locals took step against them.

Meat Trader Iqbal Hossain of Mauna Chaurasta said as there are no government systems to check up the health of the cattle here, they are forced to slay the cattle with their own initiatives. He claimed that they do not bring any diseased cattle from the consideration of human health.

Sreepur Upazila Livestock Officer Ukil Uddin said there are many problems regarding slaughtering the cattle in the upazila. As there are no butcheries in the upazila and lack of adequate manpower, it is not always possible to conduct surveillance. No trader comes to the office to check their cattle up. Necessary steps, including bringing the traders under surveillance and checking up cattle's health, will be taken soon, he added.

In this regard, Sreepur Upazila Sanitary Inspector Rafiqul Islam said there are over hundred meat-selling shops in the upazila. They do not follow any rules and regulations in slaughtering the cattle and selling the meat. According to the Animal Slaughter and Meat Control Act in 2011, taking licence is mandatory to slaughter the cattle and sell the meat. The local traders are not taking licences, even though they are ordered several times. Due to lack of manpower, it seems impossible to control the whole upazila, but the administration is working on increasing awareness among the meat traders not to slaughter cows infected with disease.















SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Dec 28: People are now suffering from adulteration in various food items, mainly in meat and milk, in Sreepur Upazila of the district. It is alleged the adulteration in food here has increased due to lack of necessary attempts by the administration.Local people said the upazila became a congested area due to the factory workers. Because of this, many foods including the adulterated one are now provided here. Various adulterated foods, mainly meat and milk, are now spreading across the upazila. A number of cattle have been slaughtered here every day. Due to lack of proper supervision, most of these cattle suffering from various diseases were slaughtered. At the same time, dishonest businessmen are selling here adulterated milk every afternoon. As a result, the people here have become helpless.The locals complained that most of the cattle have been slaughtered at night. These cattle are slaughtered in about 50 places including Jaina Bazar, Maona Bazar, Nayanpur Bazar, MC Bazar, Keua Bazar, Sreepur Bazar, Rajabari Bazar and Barmi Bazar of the Upazila. The meat is marketed in the morning. Due to lack of butcheries, these cattle are slaughtered in open places, sometimes beside roads. As a result, locals suffer a lot due to the polluted smell.Yunus Sarker of Keua Pashchimkhanda Village said he bought 1.5 litres of milk from Dudh Mohal in Mauna Chaurasta a couple of days ago. After giving heat, the milk became like rubber. He complained about it to the local inspector, though no steps are taken yet.Fruit Trader Abdul Majid of MC Bazar said adulterated milks are selling beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway every afternoon. Various chemicals and water were mixed up to these milks. Many people were cheated after buying these every day, though no one take step to prevent this.Mazharul Islam Sohag of Jaina Bazar said most of the cattle slaughtered at night are either infected with various diseases, pregnant or stolen cows. As two traders were recently selling the meat of a cow beaten by dog in the bazaar, locals took step against them.Meat Trader Iqbal Hossain of Mauna Chaurasta said as there are no government systems to check up the health of the cattle here, they are forced to slay the cattle with their own initiatives. He claimed that they do not bring any diseased cattle from the consideration of human health.Sreepur Upazila Livestock Officer Ukil Uddin said there are many problems regarding slaughtering the cattle in the upazila. As there are no butcheries in the upazila and lack of adequate manpower, it is not always possible to conduct surveillance. No trader comes to the office to check their cattle up. Necessary steps, including bringing the traders under surveillance and checking up cattle's health, will be taken soon, he added.In this regard, Sreepur Upazila Sanitary Inspector Rafiqul Islam said there are over hundred meat-selling shops in the upazila. They do not follow any rules and regulations in slaughtering the cattle and selling the meat. According to the Animal Slaughter and Meat Control Act in 2011, taking licence is mandatory to slaughter the cattle and sell the meat. The local traders are not taking licences, even though they are ordered several times. Due to lack of manpower, it seems impossible to control the whole upazila, but the administration is working on increasing awareness among the meat traders not to slaughter cows infected with disease.