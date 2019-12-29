Stop river pollution, save Dhaka







Water pollution is one of the burning issues nowadays in our country since Bangladesh is a riverine country. The rivers surrounding the capital city Dhaka are in most bad condition. The water was once so clear that you could see the bottom of the Turag canal. Locals would even drink from it. Now what one would find there is black liquid, and it smells so bad that it is hard even to stand beside it.



The garments washing plants and textile units in Gazipura area and industries located in Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) area are discharging liquid waste into streams, canals and other water bodies. The untreated liquid waste from the industries, as well as sewage from Tongi municipality area stream into the Turag River through the canal, also named Turag, affecting people's lives and livelihoods. The paddy production has declined so much that people cannot recover expenses most of the time. According to locals, it all started nearly 20 years ago.











Over the years, they have seen several drives on the polluting factories, conducted by the Department of Environment. But the pollution never stopped. It is high time we took proper initiatives to stop river pollution.



Ali Ahammad

