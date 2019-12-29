Social instability & our society



Md Momtazur Rahman



In general, inequality leads to the two groups of people in our society. One group really enjoys their materialistic life. On the other hand, the other group (the middle class and lower middle class) is struggling to support their families. Though, we are canvassing that our GDP is increasing, the vast numbers of our people are deprived from the benefits of so called, GDP growth. The middle class has become lower middle class. The salient reasons are inequality in income and inequality in materialistic resources. Social justice is absent in our society. Famous Economist Amartay Sen emphasized social justice as a forefront to ensure the welbeing of the people in developing countries.



In our society, due to corruption and irregularities, one class becomes absolute purchasing power, which can purchase power and politics, and this class dominates every aspects of societal life. A country of nearly 50 years is still helpless because corruption and irregularities grip it, tightly and it cannot move forward. The Prime Minister seems to be serious to curb corruption. We observed some positive instances that were praised by all citizens of this country. The ACC is carrying out its anti-corruption drive; however, this attempt is not satisfactory. Anti-corruption drive is bleakening and we, citizens, want to see exemplary punishment for corruption.



Unemployment is another reason for unrest in people. Because of this, in the darkness of despair, the zeal of life becomes unstable. There are numerous youths, who possess university degrees, are unemployed and frustrated in our country. On the other hand, just as extreme poverty destabilizes many people. Poverty creates uncertainty and over-abundance increases instability. There is a positive relationship between unemployment and poverty. However, these two conditions have an equally negative role for social hazard and often destroying society.



Lack of religious practice, social distrust and dissatisfaction lead to chaos in public, provoking discontent. Often, corruption, nepotism, and discrimination alienate our country's general people from active participation from politics, government, administration and the state as a whole. Then the people have no confidence in any government initiative. As a result, there is chaos in the social system.



Honest people are our valuable assets. Honest people do not pursue greed. As a result, they focus on the benefit and welfare of their country, not just looking at material gains. Unfortunately, moral people are very alone, helpless and alienated. Our societal system keeps them far from their active participation and contribution to any development initiatives. Honest and capable citizens merely can make a society free from frustration and instability.



In Islam, the Almighty Allah Ta'ala mentioned in Al-Qur'an, "(In fact) man was created in a very restless state. Whenever evil/wickedness touches him, he becomes discontented. And when his welfare touches him, he becomes very miser"(Al-Ma'arijrage, 20-21). Allah said that the way to avoid this situation is, "Those who are devoted to their prayers are the exception to this situation"(Al-Ma'arijrage, 22). Hence, attentive prayers can make a person free from restless or unstable state.



The Qur'an also says that "Those who know the Day of Judgment as true. (Further) Those who fear the punishment of their Lord will also be able to free themselves from unrest/instability". There are so many causes of instability that it is not possible for anyone to overcome them. Everyone should have a responsible role. Changing perspectives can change lives. So, we have to change ourselves. The power of the mind is a great power. I would like to conclude up this discourse in a sentence that our government, policy makers, and politicians must seek social stability for our country's well-beings.



The writer is a Professor of English and Chairman, Department of Languages and BA in English Program, IUBAT-International, Dhaka, Bangladesh





















Social instability is increasing as a hindrance to economic or social development of our country. Since environmental degradation is changing people's living environment, instability of the human mind is also increasing day by day. Inequality, unemployment, unequal competition, materialistic attitudes, and irregularities provoke instability gradually. Human endurance or tolerance is declining. Poisons of intolerance are being born, and depression is touching many classes of people in our society. It is not uncommon for people to be upset when they are in danger. But when instability manifests itself in the form of disease, the disease makes the society unstable. When our society discriminates in creating opportunities, general people's minds become upset.In general, inequality leads to the two groups of people in our society. One group really enjoys their materialistic life. On the other hand, the other group (the middle class and lower middle class) is struggling to support their families. Though, we are canvassing that our GDP is increasing, the vast numbers of our people are deprived from the benefits of so called, GDP growth. The middle class has become lower middle class. The salient reasons are inequality in income and inequality in materialistic resources. Social justice is absent in our society. Famous Economist Amartay Sen emphasized social justice as a forefront to ensure the welbeing of the people in developing countries.In our society, due to corruption and irregularities, one class becomes absolute purchasing power, which can purchase power and politics, and this class dominates every aspects of societal life. A country of nearly 50 years is still helpless because corruption and irregularities grip it, tightly and it cannot move forward. The Prime Minister seems to be serious to curb corruption. We observed some positive instances that were praised by all citizens of this country. The ACC is carrying out its anti-corruption drive; however, this attempt is not satisfactory. Anti-corruption drive is bleakening and we, citizens, want to see exemplary punishment for corruption.Unemployment is another reason for unrest in people. Because of this, in the darkness of despair, the zeal of life becomes unstable. There are numerous youths, who possess university degrees, are unemployed and frustrated in our country. On the other hand, just as extreme poverty destabilizes many people. Poverty creates uncertainty and over-abundance increases instability. There is a positive relationship between unemployment and poverty. However, these two conditions have an equally negative role for social hazard and often destroying society.Lack of religious practice, social distrust and dissatisfaction lead to chaos in public, provoking discontent. Often, corruption, nepotism, and discrimination alienate our country's general people from active participation from politics, government, administration and the state as a whole. Then the people have no confidence in any government initiative. As a result, there is chaos in the social system.Honest people are our valuable assets. Honest people do not pursue greed. As a result, they focus on the benefit and welfare of their country, not just looking at material gains. Unfortunately, moral people are very alone, helpless and alienated. Our societal system keeps them far from their active participation and contribution to any development initiatives. Honest and capable citizens merely can make a society free from frustration and instability.In Islam, the Almighty Allah Ta'ala mentioned in Al-Qur'an, "(In fact) man was created in a very restless state. Whenever evil/wickedness touches him, he becomes discontented. And when his welfare touches him, he becomes very miser"(Al-Ma'arijrage, 20-21). Allah said that the way to avoid this situation is, "Those who are devoted to their prayers are the exception to this situation"(Al-Ma'arijrage, 22). Hence, attentive prayers can make a person free from restless or unstable state.The Qur'an also says that "Those who know the Day of Judgment as true. (Further) Those who fear the punishment of their Lord will also be able to free themselves from unrest/instability". There are so many causes of instability that it is not possible for anyone to overcome them. Everyone should have a responsible role. Changing perspectives can change lives. So, we have to change ourselves. The power of the mind is a great power. I would like to conclude up this discourse in a sentence that our government, policy makers, and politicians must seek social stability for our country's well-beings.The writer is a Professor of English and Chairman, Department of Languages and BA in English Program, IUBAT-International, Dhaka, Bangladesh