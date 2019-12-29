Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:54 AM
Home Editorial

Mediterranean claims more Bangladeshi lives

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Mediterranean claims more Bangladeshi lives

Mediterranean claims more Bangladeshi lives

Yet again some Bangladeshis have perished in the sea as they were trying to illegally enter Europe. Barely seven months ago, a total of 60 illegal migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, died after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on the way to Italy from Libya.

This is just the latest incident of many where migrants are facing perilous journeys on high seas and certain death after being hoodwinked by human traffickers. Harrowing images of dead bodies in water are nothing new. All over the world, conflict, strife and persecution of minorities continue to trigger illegal boat trafficking in people towards economically developed nations. But it is not simply enough to say that such treatment of human beings is intolerable. According to the International Organisation for Migration's missing migrants' project, more than 4,000 people have died or gone missing on migratory routes around the globe for each of the last five years.

Little do the desperate people know that the economic condition in the so called nations of comfort and opulence is also precarious with many European countries grappling with recession and the rise of extreme far right political ideologies . Within these countries, which have a reputation of being prosperous, there is high unemployment with a rising anti immigration sentiment bordering on unmasked xenophobia.





Countless people who managed to cross the sea and crossed into territorial waters of Europe often ended up in crowded refugee shelters following an uncertain future. When the real picture against the much publicised image of milk and honey is so grim, people need to weigh the pros and cons before being beguiled by embellished pledges made by traffickers and unscrupulous agents. While it is true that political plus economic instability in many nations are driving people to take risks, no one is allowed on a boat to Europe for free.

Everyone has to pay for the passage which often costs up to ten thousand dollars. Rationally speaking, with that amount of money, anyone can start a small business in one's own country and earn a living. The trend to impulsively jump into migration boats is mostly among people of developing nations, Bangladesh included, and unless the governments of these countries carry out mass awareness programmes, such illegal enterprises will go on and unfortunate ones will end up dead while trying to catch an elusive paradise.

Better detection technology and adequate levels of personnel are certainly important. So is effective punishment for the people-traffickers and smugglers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mediterranean claims more Bangladeshi lives
Quick disposal of land related cases
Drive to evict illegal structures commendable
Perilous roads keeps claiming lives
Christmas greetings to all our readers
Unchecked road digging leading to extreme pollution
AL must sincerely respond to prime minister’s call
Back-to-back fire raises alarm


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft