Struggle, determination made Sadyia succeed





This is a story of one Sadiya Begum, 38, a vegetable vendor who was saying with this reporter as her whole life spent with many experience of weal and woes. This self-reliable woman is currently passing her days happily with self dignity. Sadiya sells vegetables by a van in front of Dhaka Tower of Green Road in the capital.

Hailed from Kulikunda village under Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district, the young lady said in the year of 2002, her day labor husband fell sick with an unknown disease and became unable to do any work. Since then her family passed a miserable life with two little children.

"We have passed a miserable life at Kulikunda. Some of our relatives helped us by providing little amount of cash which was not sufficient. . But it was so difficult to find a job in the village when we had no money for livelihood", she said.

One day, a cousin of her husband suggested them to come Dhaka for earning. He gave them Taka 10,000 loan for this purpose. He also told Sadyia that if she get a job at a garment factory, then she could survive with her husband and two daughters. After that they came in Dhaka in 2003 and rented a quarter house at Kathalbagan area costing Tk 4000."

Describing her financial solvency, Sadiya said, "I got a job at a garment factory in Mirpur road with Tk 9,000 as salary. But the amount was insufficient for us. My husband told me to leave the job and start a business at the street. I did this. Firstly I bought a rickswa van. Then started bringing vegetables from Kawaran bazar and selling those at this place (Green Road).









"Within few days, my income became double", Sadyia said adding her husband started to get a bit of relief from frustration. Then her elder daughter was admitted to a local school. After spending monthly expenditure, they started to save the rest of the money. " By the grace of Allah we have now Taka eight lakh cash and we bought two acres of paddy field at our village," she said.

Sadiya's only dream is her two daughters will be grown up with the spirit of ideal women. They will be established one day with their own identity. That's why she is working day-night and admitted one daughter at a private college and another at a private school.

Mohon Miah, husband of the struggling woman, who was standing beside Sadiya, said he is lucky that he has found a good, honest, and dedicated woman like Sadiya. "She (Sadiya) worked hard to establish my family. I am unable to do any work but my wife has changed my views of life.

