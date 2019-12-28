No respite in violence against women





The reports said at least 1352 women and girls had been raped or gang-raped from January to November this year across the country.

Of them, about 66 women and girls died either after being raped or gang-raped.

The most shocking part of those rape incidents were involvement of a couple of members of law enforcement agencies in such crimes.

The trend of Gender Based Violence (GBV) is rampant worldwide. One in three women face gender-based violence in their lifetime.

Ayesha Khanam, President of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said various measures including campaigns are going on to prevent violence against women but the number is just increasing.

Questioning about the moral standard of members of law enforcement agencies, she said, "There are many reasons behind such crimes but, I think, the most responsible one is law enforcement agencies' failure to give protection to women."

Analyzing various newspapers reports and compilation of reports of different Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), this correspondent too found involvement of members of law enforcement agencies in at least ten rape incidents.

However, many women rights activists think that a large number of reports relating to violation against women by members of law enforcement agencies go unreported.

Ain O Salish Kendro report also shows that about 211 girls and women were the victims of attempt to rape and about ten rape victims committed suicide after being raped.

About the remedy of such crimes Ayesha Khanam said, "Instead of keeping silence people from every corner should come forward and raise their voice."

"We should move forward for such social reforms and only then we could prevent all violence against women and girls," she said.

However, Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said about 942 women were raped from January to December last year.

In the midst of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka Simonovic said violence against women and girls is deeply ingrained in society and present in all parts of the world.

"Rape is happening every day, but it goes unreported. It is a systematic means of discrimination," she said.

She made the remarks at the Beijing+25 Regional Review Meeting, a forum for UNECE member states to review progress and identify challenges in the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action, in Bangkok, Thailand in the end of last month.

The government has circulated a notice for establishing Sexual Harassment Prevention Committees according to HC guideline in all educational Institutions and Workplaces.

NGO Bureau has ordered to form such committees in all NGOs. NHRC has formed a committee which is working to compile a draft Sexual Harassment Prevention Act on the basis of four previously made draft bills.

The government has taken initiative to form youth clubs to create awareness on sexual harassment and prevention of child marriage.

A Supreme Court circular dated 16 April 2019, stated that only female magistrates will record statements of female and child victims of rape and sexual harassment.















