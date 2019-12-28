Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:37 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Front Page

2019-a year that was

No respite in violence against women

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Banani Mallick

Violence against women has increased alarmingly, according to a research report conducted by Ain O Salish Kendro.
The reports said at least 1352 women and girls had been raped or gang-raped from January to November this year across the country.
Of them, about 66 women and girls died either after being raped or gang-raped.
The most shocking part of those rape incidents were involvement of a couple of members of law enforcement agencies in such crimes.
The trend of Gender Based Violence (GBV) is rampant worldwide. One in three women face gender-based violence in their lifetime.
Ayesha Khanam, President of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said various measures including campaigns are going on to prevent violence against women but the number is just increasing.  
Questioning about the moral    standard of members of law enforcement agencies, she said, "There are many reasons behind such crimes but, I think, the most responsible one is law enforcement agencies' failure to give protection to women."
Analyzing various newspapers reports and compilation of reports of different Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), this correspondent too found involvement of members of law enforcement agencies in at least ten rape incidents.
However, many women rights activists think that a large number of reports relating to violation against women by members of law enforcement agencies go unreported.
Ain O Salish Kendro report also shows that about 211 girls and women were the victims of attempt to rape and about ten rape victims committed suicide after being raped.
About the remedy of such crimes Ayesha Khanam said, "Instead of keeping silence people from every corner should come forward and raise their voice."
 "We should move forward for such social reforms and only then we could prevent all violence against women and girls," she said.  
However, Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said about 942 women were raped from January to December last year.
In the midst of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka Simonovic said violence against women and girls is deeply ingrained in society and present in all parts of the world.
"Rape is happening every day, but it goes unreported. It is a systematic means of discrimination," she said.
She made the remarks at the Beijing+25 Regional Review Meeting, a forum for UNECE member states to review progress and identify challenges in the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action, in Bangkok, Thailand in the end of last month.
The government has circulated a notice for establishing Sexual Harassment Prevention Committees according to HC guideline in all educational Institutions and Workplaces.
NGO Bureau has ordered to form such committees in all NGOs. NHRC has formed a committee which is working to compile a draft Sexual Harassment Prevention Act on the basis of four previously made draft bills.
The government has taken initiative to form youth clubs to create awareness on sexual harassment and prevention of child marriage.
A Supreme Court circular dated 16 April 2019, stated that only female magistrates will record statements of female and child victims of rape and sexual harassment.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
No respite in violence against women
Chilling cold coupled with rain reins in life
Anti-terrorism students unity emerges at DU
Sufian accuses Ctg mayor, AL MP Nadwi of violating poll code
Fire destroys 100 shanties in Mirpur slum
BNP picks Ishraque as DSCC mayor candidate
AL to field mayoral candidates today


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Cold-hit people get blankets in Lalmonirhat
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft