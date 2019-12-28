Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Chilling cold coupled with rain reins in life

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some people walk along rail lines on their way to work amid thick fog and bone-chilling cold. The picture was taken from Gaibandha on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Light rain coupled with cold wave since Thursday night has disrupted the normal life and forced the people to stay indoors across the country.
The Met Office sources said minimum temperatures marked little rise by two to three degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures marked sharp falls by two to four degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours ending 9 am Friday.
As a result, the gap between minimum and maximum temperatures reduced to the minimum causing bone-chilling cold today as the sun remained veiled
with clouds and fog throughout the day.
The minimum temperatures recorded Friday were 11.5 degrees Celsius at Rangpur, 9.4 degrees at Dinajpur, 10.5 degrees at Saidpur, 9.2 degrees at Tentulia, 10 degrees at Dimla and 10.7 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat point in the region.
In-charge of Rangpur Met Office Mostafizur Rahman said minimum
temperature rose to 2 degrees Celsius to 11.5 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature dropped by 4.6 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius Friday at Rangpur.
"The gap between maximum and minimum temperature reduced to only 6.5 degrees Celsius at Rangpur causing bone-chilling cold here today ( Friday)," he added.
Director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital Dr. Shahadat Hossain said physicians continued to treat huge number of aged people and babies with cough, fever, asthma and other cold-related diseases at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the district administrations, NGOs, voluntary, socio-cultural and charitable organisations, business bodies and other institutions have intensified distribution of warm clothes among the cold-stricken people to mitigate the sufferings.
Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Mohammad Asib Ahsan said distribution of about 70,000 pieces of blankets allocated by the government continues among cold- hit people in the district.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain told the media that distribution of some 3.96-lakh pieces of blankets received so far from the government were continued among cold-stricken people of all eight districts in Rangpur division.
 Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension at its regional office Md. Moniruzzaman said field level agriculture officers are assisting farmers in taking care of growing Rabi crop plants, including Boro seedlings, to save those from cold bite.


