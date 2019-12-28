Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:37 PM
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Front Page

Anti-terrorism students unity emerges at DU

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
DU Correspondent

"Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya (Anti-terrorism students unity)", an alliance of 12 student organizations, has been formed at Dhaka University (DU) to keep campus free from terrorism and ensure a peaceful academic atmosphere at the university.
Akhtar Hossen, Social Service secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and also a joint convener of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council, announced the formation of the alliance at a press conference at Madhur Canteen on DU campus on Friday.
However, Jatiyabadi Chhatra DaL (JCD), student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was not included in the alliance.
The student organizations, who have joined the alliance, are Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, Chhatra Federation (Gana Samhati Andolon) , Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD), Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri , Bangladesh Chhatra Federation(Jatiya Mukti Council) , Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolan,  Greater Chittagong Hill Tracts Pahari Chhatra Parishad, Nagarik Chhatra Oikya, Swatantra Jote and Chhatra Mancha.
A four-point demand, including punishment and expulsion of those who attacked Nur and his supporters on December 22, was also placed at the press conference.
The other demands include resignation of DU proctor for his failure to protect the students, withdrawal of case and bearing treatment expenses of the injured; ensuring democratic campus, students' security and stopping "Guest Room" "Gono Room" culture at the university halls.
Speaking at the press conference, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front President Al Quaderi Joy said Chhatra league and its shadow organization Mukijuddho Mancha  launched the attack on Nur and his supporters at the 'instigation' of the university administration
The alliance leaders also demanded withdrawal of the "false "case filed against Nur and 28 others.
Later, members of the alliance brought out a procession which paraded different streets on the campus before ending at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture.
DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters came under attack by a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha at DUCSU Bhaban on December 22, leaving Nur and 27 others injured. Eight of them are still undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.


