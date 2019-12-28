Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:37 PM
Sufian accuses Ctg mayor, AL MP Nadwi of violating poll code

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Two complaints have been lodged with the Election Commission office against Chattogram mayor and an Awami League lawmaker for violating electoral code of conduct in the election campaign in Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat scheduled to be held on January 13.
BNP candidate Abu Sufian lodged the complaints with the returning officer on Thursday, accusing awami League Lawmaker Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadwi and Chattogram City      Mayor AJM Nasiruddin of violating code of conduct ahead of the January 13 by-election.
An EC official received the complaint as Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman was not present. BNP candidate Sufian alleged that the ruling party MP has prepared a blueprint to rig the polls, taking control of the polling centres.
He said, "Awami League will attempt to rob the people of their votes as it did earlier".
In another complaint, Sufian alleged that Mayor Nasir breached the code of conduct by inaugurating the election office of the ruling party's candidate at Chandgaon on December 22.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Abu Sufian said he had submitted a video of Abu Reza Mohammad AL lawmaker Nezam Uddin Nadwi, admitting to taking control of polling stations during the past Chattogram Mayor elections.
The video speech by Nadwi, AL lawmaker from Chattogram-15, made in a meeting at the house of Awami League candidate Moslem Uddin Ahmed on Wednesday night admitted that he took control of seven polling stations during the CCC mayoral polls.
The video said, "I will go to Boalkhali and Chandgaon areas for Moslem Bhai. We will work together there as those are my areas. I took control of seven centres for AJM Nasir.
I took control in such a way that people had to talk about how I came out to be a goon even though they had thought I was an Alem [Islamic scholar]."
The video further divulged of Nadwi's speech "[We will] work in Chandgaon, Boalkhali.
I have good relations with Alem, Olamas of Boalkhali. I have already talked to them. We will work together for the party, for boat. By the grace of Allah, we will bring Moslem Bhai to parliament as an MP."
Talking to the Daily Observer, Nadwi has denied making any comment on taking control of polling centres.
"I haven't made such comments," Nadwi said and threatened to start a case under the ICT Act over the circulation of the video.
As many as six candidates, including the awami League nominee Muslemuddin Ahmed and the BNP nominee Abu Sufian, are in the election race in Chattogram -8 parliamentary seat.
On Friday, Muslemuddin visited Boalkhali and Chandgaon areas. He sought vote for 'Boat' for continuation of the ongoing development projects of the government.
He also vowed to take an effective step for construction of Kalurghat Bridge, if elected.
Besides, BNP candidate Abu Sufian met the voters in Chandgaon areas on Friday and sought vote.
The JS seat had fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal. He died during treatment at a hospital in India on November 7.


