Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:37 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Front Page

Fire destroys 100 shanties in Mirpur slum

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

A baffled woman sits with her child in lap on the charred debris at Baunia slum at Kalshi in the capital’s Mirpur on Thursday. Around 100 shanties at the slum were destroyed in a fire. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A baffled woman sits with her child in lap on the charred debris at Baunia slum at Kalshi in the capital's Mirpur on Thursday. Around 100 shanties at the slum were destroyed in a fire. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A fire has burnt down about 100 shanties at a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur.
The fire broke out at the slum in Kalshi's Baunia Badh around 1am on Friday.
Eleven units of the fire service brought the situation under control after an hour's efforts but it took firefighters until 6 am to completely douse the fire, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the fire service's
control room.
The cause of the fire will only become apparent after a probe, according to the fire service's Assistant Director Md Saleh Uddin.
But some residents suspect that it was sparked by an electrical short-circuit.
Local MP Elias Molla visited the site after the incident and promised to extend all necessary support to those affected by the fire.
There were no reports of casualties in the incident, the fire service said.
    -bdnews24.com


