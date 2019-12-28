BNP picks Ishraque as DSCC mayor candidate





BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement after the party aspirants submitted their nomination forms at its Nayapaltan central office.

"As there's no other nomination seeker for the DSCC polls, we've finalised Engineer Ishraque Hossain as our candidate. We'll nominate our candidate for the DNCC tomorrow (Saturday)," he told reporters.

Rizvi said their party's nomination board will interview the two aspirants of DNCC polls on Saturday evening at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, and then announce the name of the candidate.

He said Dhaka south and north units BNP will pick the councillor candidates for the two city polls.

Rizvi said they have formed two teams to nominate the councillor candidates.

The BNP leader said they will formally inform the Election Commission about their party's opposition against the use of EVMs in the election and their other observations.

Earlier in the day, three BNP leaders -- Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Engineer Ishraque Hossain -- submitted their nomination papers to contest the upcoming city corporation elections.

Of them, Asaduzzaman Ripon and Tabith Awal have planned to contest the DNCC polls while Ishraque the DSCC election.

Tabith Awal, a BNP executive member, also contested the DNCC election in 2015.

Asaduzzaman Ripon is BNP's special secretary and former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, while Ishraque Hossain is a member of BNP, and son of former mayor of undivided Dhaka city Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

The elections to the Dhaka South and North city corporations will be held on January next 30, according to a schedule announced by chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Sunday. -UNB.















BNP on Friday finalised Engineer Ishraque Hossain as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) while the party will pick its candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls on Saturday.BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement after the party aspirants submitted their nomination forms at its Nayapaltan central office."As there's no other nomination seeker for the DSCC polls, we've finalised Engineer Ishraque Hossain as our candidate. We'll nominate our candidate for the DNCC tomorrow (Saturday)," he told reporters.Rizvi said their party's nomination board will interview the two aspirants of DNCC polls on Saturday evening at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, and then announce the name of the candidate.He said Dhaka south and north units BNP will pick the councillor candidates for the two city polls.Rizvi said they have formed two teams to nominate the councillor candidates.The BNP leader said they will formally inform the Election Commission about their party's opposition against the use of EVMs in the election and their other observations.Earlier in the day, three BNP leaders -- Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Engineer Ishraque Hossain -- submitted their nomination papers to contest the upcoming city corporation elections.Of them, Asaduzzaman Ripon and Tabith Awal have planned to contest the DNCC polls while Ishraque the DSCC election.Tabith Awal, a BNP executive member, also contested the DNCC election in 2015.Asaduzzaman Ripon is BNP's special secretary and former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, while Ishraque Hossain is a member of BNP, and son of former mayor of undivided Dhaka city Sadeque Hossain Khoka.The elections to the Dhaka South and North city corporations will be held on January next 30, according to a schedule announced by chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Sunday. -UNB.