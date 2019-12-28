AL to field mayoral candidates today





The decision will be taken at a meeting of AL local government nomination board to be chaired by AL President Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban at 6:00pm.

On Friday, the last date of collecting AL nomination, AL central Law Affairs Secretary Advocate Kazi Najibullah Hiru bought nomination form as a mayoral hopeful of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election.

A total of 8 aspirants collected AL nomination forms to contest for Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral post. Those who collected normination forms are AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, incumbent Mayor of the South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon, Dhaka-7 MP Haji Mohammad Selim, Advisor of Sheikh Russel Shishu-Kishor Parishad Md. Nazmul Haque, former Secretary General of Muktijodha Central Command Council MA Rashid, President of Bangabandhu Parishad Ashraf Hossain Siddique and former President of Dhaka South city AL Haji Abul Hasnat.

For Dhaka North City Corporation a total of 12 collected AL nomination forms. They are incumbent Mayor Atiqul Islam, Joint General Secretary of Bangabandhu Foundation Shahidullah Osmani, Vice-president of Bhasantek Thana AL Yad Ali Fakir, Member of Ward No. 15 AL Md. Jamal Bhuiyan, Vice-President of Bangabandhu Foundation Md. Kutubuddin, Vice-president of Greece AL Idris Ali Mullah, Ex Organizing Secretary of Jubo League Shalauddin Mahmud, Member of AL Sub-Committee Zerin Sultana Kanta, Secretariat Member of Jubo League Khairul Majid, Member of Jubo Mohila League Rehena Farhad, AL activist Helen Jahangir and Adam Tamizi Haque also bought and submitted party nomination forms hoping AL ticket for city polls.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Popular, acceptable and persons with clean image will be considered for mayor and councilor posts in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections."

"We have decided not to field controversial candidates," he said.

The elections to the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be held on January 30 (Thursday).









The entire election will be held on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Polling will be held from 8am to 4pm on that day.





