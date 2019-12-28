16 new faces inducted, 9 ministers dropped





The party led by Sheikh Hasina, also the Prime Minister, has named 74 leaders in the 81-strong committee.

It has dropped 9 ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers and Rajshahi city mayor from the working committee as a move to separate the party from the government, according to AL policymakers.

However, four ministers retained their posts in the central committee.

In the new committee, the ruling party increased the number of women members by four taking it to 19.

Of the 16 new faces the new committee includes five surprising figures - Presidium Member and former Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, the youngest leader of the committee who was former joint secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Joint Secretary of Sylhet City AL, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, current professor of law at Dhaka University, Finance and Planning Secretary Wasika Aisha Khan, lawmaker of women reserved seat and daughter of late Chattogram AL leader Ataur Rahman Kaiser.

The rest 11 are - Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, former State Minister for Women Affairs, members KM Jahangir, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Akter Jahan (Rajshahi), Dr Mushfique (Habiganj), Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia (Rangpur), Advocate Safura Khatun (Lalmonirhat), Advocate Sanjida Khanom, Anisur Rahman, Shahbuddin Faraji and Gloria Sarker Jhorna.

Three secretarial posts including one for Organising Secretary, one Industry and Commerce and one religious affairs, three posts for members and one for treasurer still remain vacant.

The nine ministers who did not feature in the new committee are Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, party's former legal affairs secretary and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, former finance secretary of the party, three former organising secretaries - State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhur, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, former Religious Affair Secretary and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, former Women Affairs Secretary of the party, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun, former member and Labour State Minister Monnujan Sufian.

Besides, working committee members Rajshahi City Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton, lawmaker Simin Hossain Rimi, RAM Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Akhtaruzzaman, Prof Rafiqul islam and Ajmat Ullah Khan have not yet been posted.

The four ministers who retained posts are AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secrtary and Education Minister Dipu Moni while Information Minister Hasan Mahmud was promoted to Joint General Secretary.

All of the Presidium members - Sajeda Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya, Nurul Islam Nahid, Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Lt Col (Retd.) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Abdul Mannan Khan, Adv Abdul Matin Khasru, and Advisory Council members of the previous committee have retained their posts in the new the committee while newly created 11 posts in the advisory council are yet to be filled up.

Influential transport labour leader Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister, outgoing joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman were inducted in the new presidium.

In the new committee, eight leaders got promotion. They are: presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Law Secretary Advocate Kazi Nazibullah Hiru.

Besides, Advocate Afjal Hossain was made Organising Secretary from information and research secretary, Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap was made Publicity and Publication Secretary from office secretary.

Besides, Shammi Akter, Delwar Hossain, Engineer Abdus Sabur, Mrinal Kanti Das, Harunur Rashid, Asim Kumar Ukil, Shamsunnahar Chapa, Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Faridunnahar Laily, Sujit Roy Nandi, Habibur Rahman Siraj and Aminul Islam retained their secretariat posts for International Affairs, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Liberation War Affairs, Youth and Sports, Cultural Affairs, Education and Human Resources, Health and Population Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Relief and Social Welfare, Labour Secretary and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary respectively.









In addition, working committee members Abdul Hasnat Abdullah, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Advocate Qamrul Islam, Nurul Islam Thandu, Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, Dipankar Talukder, Advocate Amirul Alam Milon, Advocate Riazul Kabir Kawser, Merina Jaman Kabita, Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Anowar Hossain, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Popy and Remond Arong retained their posts.





