12 killed as plane with 100  crashes in Kazakhstan





A video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed the 23-year-old plane operated by budget carrier Bek Air torn into pieces with its nose crushed into a collapsed house, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.

The aircraft disappeared from the radar minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and five crew members, the airport authority said in a statement.

It hit a concrete barrier and then slammed into a two-storey building near the city's boundary northeast of the airport. Kazakhstan responded to the crash by grounding the Fokker model, which makes up the whole of the Bek Air fleet, and launched an investigation.

The country's emergencies committee released a list of 12 people who died, including the captain, revising down earlier tolls provided by officials and media. The health ministry said 53 people had been injured, nine of them children, adding that 10 adults were in critical condition.









Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said the tail of the plane had touched the runway twice during takeoff. "Either this is a pilot error, or there were technical reasons," Sklyar said at a press conference in Almaty. "The aircraft split into two parts. Most of the passengers who died were in the front part."

A purported recording of communications between a dispatcher at Almaty airport and the Bek Air crew that was broadcast by Russian private media REN TV heard the craft's pilot wish the dispatcher a "good day" before being cleared for take off.

Soon after, the dispatcher appeared to lose touch with the pilot and later warned the next plane to delay its takeoff. "Astana 671, we do not know where the Fokker 100 is located," the dispatcher said. No one was inside the house that the plane crashed into, Khabar state television reported.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to provide families of the victims with compensation and tweeted that those responsible "will be severely punished in accordance with the law." Tokayev also said a government commission had been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. -AFP ALMATY, Dec 27: Twelve people died when a plane carrying 100 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city on Friday and slammed into a house, but many on board survived.A video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed the 23-year-old plane operated by budget carrier Bek Air torn into pieces with its nose crushed into a collapsed house, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.The aircraft disappeared from the radar minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and five crew members, the airport authority said in a statement.It hit a concrete barrier and then slammed into a two-storey building near the city's boundary northeast of the airport. Kazakhstan responded to the crash by grounding the Fokker model, which makes up the whole of the Bek Air fleet, and launched an investigation.The country's emergencies committee released a list of 12 people who died, including the captain, revising down earlier tolls provided by officials and media. The health ministry said 53 people had been injured, nine of them children, adding that 10 adults were in critical condition.Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said the tail of the plane had touched the runway twice during takeoff. "Either this is a pilot error, or there were technical reasons," Sklyar said at a press conference in Almaty. "The aircraft split into two parts. Most of the passengers who died were in the front part."A purported recording of communications between a dispatcher at Almaty airport and the Bek Air crew that was broadcast by Russian private media REN TV heard the craft's pilot wish the dispatcher a "good day" before being cleared for take off.Soon after, the dispatcher appeared to lose touch with the pilot and later warned the next plane to delay its takeoff. "Astana 671, we do not know where the Fokker 100 is located," the dispatcher said. No one was inside the house that the plane crashed into, Khabar state television reported.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to provide families of the victims with compensation and tweeted that those responsible "will be severely punished in accordance with the law." Tokayev also said a government commission had been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. -AFP