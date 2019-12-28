

Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away

Dr M Yunus, elected MP from Gaibandha-3 constituency, left behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Yunus Ali.









In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed profound shock at the death of Yunus Ali. -UNB



