Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:36 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Back Page

Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away

Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away

Awami League MP Dr M Yunus Ali Sarker died at a hospital in the city on Friday. He was 66.
Dr M Yunus, elected MP from Gaibandha-3 constituency, left behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.
President Abdul Hamid,  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury  expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Yunus Ali.




In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed profound shock at  the death of  Yunus Ali.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 killed as plane with 100  crashes in Kazakhstan
Scientists harness AI to reverse ageing in billion-dollar industry
Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away
Dhaka, Hanoi talk ways to double bilateral trade volume
Uttar Pradesh imposes lockdown after deadly protests
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Legal notice sent seeking VP Nur’s security
Fakhrul flays Quader for supporting Amit Shah


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Cold-hit people get blankets in Lalmonirhat
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft