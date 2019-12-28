Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:36 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Back Page

Citizenship Law

Uttar Pradesh imposes lockdown after deadly protests

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

LUCKNOW, Dec 27: Paramilitary and police forces were deployed and the internet shut down Friday in Muslim-majority districts in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where more than a dozen people have been killed and more than 1,000 people arrested in protests that have erupted nationwide against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
Security drones buzzed over western Uttar Pradesh as authorities sought to head off protests, which turned violent after last week's Friday prayers. Mobile internet was blocked in about a third of the state, including in parts of the capital, Lucknow, where one person was killed in a protest a week ago.
In the national capital, hundreds of people gathered after prayers at one of India's largest mosques in Old Delhi, where a protest march last Friday ended in violence after a car was set on fire in front of a police station.
Delhi police dispatched officers and a water cannon to an Uttar Pradesh state government building in the capital where a rally was planned on Friday afternoon.
In Mumbai, India's financial capital, authorities denied protesters permission to conduct a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) march. Elsewhere in the city, the governing Bharatiya Janata Party held a rally in support of the law.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief government official in West Bengal state, pledged to continue leading daily protests in the state capital of Kolkata against the law until it is withdrawn, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide since the citizenship law was passed in Parliament earlier this month in protests that represent the first major roadblock for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda since his party's landslide reelection earlier this year. India's Supreme Court is set to consider petitions challenging the law's constitutionality late next month.
Sixteen of the deaths occurred in Uttar Pradesh, according to state government spokesman Awanish Awasthi. Muslims account for 20% of the state's 200 million people. The state government is controlled by Modi's governing party. Government officials have repeatedly said security forces haven't killed anyone.




Modi has defended the new citizenship law and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a "fear psychosis."    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 killed as plane with 100  crashes in Kazakhstan
Scientists harness AI to reverse ageing in billion-dollar industry
Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali Sarker passes away
Dhaka, Hanoi talk ways to double bilateral trade volume
Uttar Pradesh imposes lockdown after deadly protests
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Legal notice sent seeking VP Nur’s security
Fakhrul flays Quader for supporting Amit Shah


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Cold-hit people get blankets in Lalmonirhat
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft