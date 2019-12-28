Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:36 PM
Back Page

Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

The government on Friday confirmed that 148 people died of mosquito-borne disease Dengue since the beginning of the year.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 234 of them and confirmed 148 deaths.
One hundred and two dengue patients, including 68 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country. Twenty two dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.
Thirteen of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.
It said 101,319 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country since January. Of them, 100,951 made full recovery.    -UNB


