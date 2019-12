RAJSHAHI, Dec 27: In an anti-crime drive, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three alleged drug-peddlers on Thursday night.

According to the RAB sources, the arrested are Ayub Ali, 24, son of late Joynal Abedeen, Rabiul Alam, 30, son of Nure Alam and Shamim Hawladar, 34, son of Alamgir Hawladar.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area and nabbed them with the contraband items around 9.30pm. -BSS