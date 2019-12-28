Reunion of Magura Govt Girls' High School held

MAGURA, Dec 27: Reunion of present and past students of Magura Govt Girls' High School was held amid festivity and fanfare on the school premises here on the occasion of its 116 years.

The presence of former students and teachers turned the occasion into an event of joy and happiness.

Sifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, inaugurated the function this morning with Deputy Commissioner Ashraful Alam in the chair.

A joyous rally paraded different streets in the town on the occasion.



