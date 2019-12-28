Carmichael College set to celebrate centennial anniv





Principal of the college Professor Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain informed journalists about preparations for the centenary celebration festival at a press conference held at the college here on Thursday evening. He said Education Minister Dipu Moni is expected to attend the centenary celebration programs as the chief guest.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad and Secretary General of Jatiya Party Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman will attend as special guests.









Local Members of Parliament, officials of the divisional and district administrations, leaders of Awami League and other political parties will be present. "The two-day colourful celebration events like Ananda procession, distribution of crests, discussions, reminiscences and cultural functions will continue from 9 am to the night," the Principal said. -BSS





RANGPUR, Dec 27: The administration of Carmichael College, Rangpur has made preparations to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the educational institution on its campus on December 29 and 30 next.Principal of the college Professor Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain informed journalists about preparations for the centenary celebration festival at a press conference held at the college here on Thursday evening. He said Education Minister Dipu Moni is expected to attend the centenary celebration programs as the chief guest.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad and Secretary General of Jatiya Party Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman will attend as special guests.Local Members of Parliament, officials of the divisional and district administrations, leaders of Awami League and other political parties will be present. "The two-day colourful celebration events like Ananda procession, distribution of crests, discussions, reminiscences and cultural functions will continue from 9 am to the night," the Principal said. -BSS