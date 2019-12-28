Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:36 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home City News

Carmichael College set to celebrate centennial anniv

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

RANGPUR, Dec 27:  The administration of Carmichael College, Rangpur has made preparations to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the educational institution on its campus on December 29 and 30 next.
Principal of the college Professor Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain informed journalists about preparations for the centenary celebration festival at a press conference held at the college here on Thursday evening. He said Education Minister Dipu Moni is expected to attend the centenary celebration programs as the chief guest.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad and Secretary General of Jatiya Party Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman will attend as special guests.




Local Members of Parliament, officials of the divisional and district administrations, leaders of Awami League and other political parties will be present. "The two-day colourful celebration events like Ananda procession, distribution of crests, discussions, reminiscences and cultural functions will continue from 9 am to the night," the Principal said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 held with 1,168 bottles phensidyl
Reunion of Magura Govt Girls' High School held
Carmichael College set to celebrate centennial anniv
Man held with arms, ammo in C'nawabganj
Feni Trauma Centre itself is in distress
HSIA will be best airport in region, says Mahbub Ali
Lab on implementation of NIS, APA begins in Bandarban
BYLC’s first Youth Carnival launched in Dhaka


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Cold-hit people get blankets in Lalmonirhat
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft