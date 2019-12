CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 27: Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested an alleged illegal arms peddler with two foreign pistols, four magazines and twelve rounds of bullet from Muslimpur under Shibganj upazila in the district on Thursday .

The arrested was identified as Md. Faisal Ali, 19, son of Md. Fitu Mia of Fakirpara under Gomostapur upazila in Chapainawabganj. -BSS