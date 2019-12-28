HSIA will be best airport in region, says Mahbub Ali





"After the construction of the third terminal, the HSIA will be the most modern airport in the region… Around 20 million passengers will be benefited annually after the construction of this terminal," he said at a press briefing after witnessing the preparations for inauguration of the construction work at the airport here this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the construction work of the third terminal of the airport tomorrow morning, the state minister said.

The estimated cost for the construction of the terminal will is Taka 21,300 crore, of which the government will provide Taka 5,000 crore and the rest will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The construction will be completed within the next 48 months, the state minister said, adding that after construction of the terminal, all the activities in the airport would come under close monitoring centrally.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mohibul Haque and Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice-Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, among others, were present at the briefing. -BSS















