Lab on implementation of NIS, APA begins in Bandarban

A two-day Lab on implementation of National Integrity Strategy (NIS) and Annual Performance Agreement (APA) began at Venus Resort of Bandarban district on Friday.University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is organising the programme at national level for making the activities of universities transparent, dynamic and vibrant and also ensuring the best practices in manners among the employees in their workplaces, said a press release of UGC.Bir Bahadur UShwe Sing, MP, Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs was present at the inaugural ceremony of the Lab as the chief guest with UGC chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah in the chair.Senior secretary of information and communication technology (ICT) division NM Ziaul Alam, secretary (coordination and reforms) of cabinet division Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, UGC members Professor Md Akhtar Hossain, Professor Dil Afroza Begum, Professor Md Sazzad Hossain and Professor Muhammed Alamgir were present as special guests. Kyaw Shwe Hla, chairman of Bandarban Hill District Council, was present on the occasion as the guest of honor.UGC member Professor Dr M Shah Nowaz Ali delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.High officials from cabinet division, ministry of finance, ministry of education and the UGC were present in the inaugural ceremony. -BSS