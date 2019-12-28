BYLC’s first Youth Carnival launched in Dhaka





The carnival has been hosted as part of the organisation's 10th anniversary celebration that brought together young people with reputed speakers and industry experts on one platform for two days of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and conversations on the issues that affect youth, said a press release.

United News of Bangladesh (UNB) is the media partner of the event.

Md Akhter Hossain, secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, who spoke at the opening ceremony as chief guest, said that BYLC's initiative focuses on increasing awareness among the young generation over achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Carnival would help to enhance the knowledge of young population on how they can contribute to achieve the SDGs goals, he added.

"BYLC Youth Carnival provides youth with a platform to explore the options available for them to practice active citizenship. If young people are given the opportunity to participate in leadership activities, they will definitely be encouraged to participate in the country's development process," said Akhter Matin Chaudhury, chairperson of the governing board of BYLC and former managing director of Nuvista Phama Ltd.

Sudipto Mukerjee, Country Director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, and Md Shahadat Hossain, Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, also spoke.









The opening day of the Carnival featured sessions and workshops by youth leaders and industry experts followed by cultural programme performed by popular musicians. -UNB





Youth Carnival of Dhaka Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) was inaugurated at the Government College of Physical Education in Mohammadpur on Friday.The carnival has been hosted as part of the organisation's 10th anniversary celebration that brought together young people with reputed speakers and industry experts on one platform for two days of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and conversations on the issues that affect youth, said a press release.United News of Bangladesh (UNB) is the media partner of the event.Md Akhter Hossain, secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, who spoke at the opening ceremony as chief guest, said that BYLC's initiative focuses on increasing awareness among the young generation over achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The Carnival would help to enhance the knowledge of young population on how they can contribute to achieve the SDGs goals, he added."BYLC Youth Carnival provides youth with a platform to explore the options available for them to practice active citizenship. If young people are given the opportunity to participate in leadership activities, they will definitely be encouraged to participate in the country's development process," said Akhter Matin Chaudhury, chairperson of the governing board of BYLC and former managing director of Nuvista Phama Ltd.Sudipto Mukerjee, Country Director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, and Md Shahadat Hossain, Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, also spoke.The opening day of the Carnival featured sessions and workshops by youth leaders and industry experts followed by cultural programme performed by popular musicians. -UNB