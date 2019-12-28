Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:35 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home City News

BYLC’s first Youth Carnival launched in Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Youth Carnival of Dhaka Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) was inaugurated at the Government College of Physical Education in Mohammadpur on Friday.
The carnival has been hosted as part of the organisation's 10th anniversary celebration that brought together young people with reputed speakers and industry experts on one platform for two days of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and conversations on the issues that affect youth, said a press release.
United News of Bangladesh (UNB) is the media partner of the event.
Md Akhter Hossain, secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, who spoke at the opening ceremony as chief guest, said that BYLC's initiative focuses on increasing awareness among the young generation over achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The Carnival would help to enhance the knowledge of young population on how they can contribute to achieve the SDGs goals, he added.
"BYLC Youth Carnival provides youth with a platform to explore the options available for them to practice active citizenship. If young people are given the opportunity to participate in leadership activities, they will definitely be encouraged to participate in the country's development process," said Akhter Matin Chaudhury, chairperson of the governing board of BYLC and former managing director of Nuvista Phama Ltd.
Sudipto Mukerjee, Country Director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, and Md Shahadat Hossain, Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, also spoke.




The opening day of the Carnival featured sessions and workshops by youth leaders and industry experts followed by cultural programme performed by popular musicians.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 held with 1,168 bottles phensidyl
Reunion of Magura Govt Girls' High School held
Carmichael College set to celebrate centennial anniv
Man held with arms, ammo in C'nawabganj
Feni Trauma Centre itself is in distress
HSIA will be best airport in region, says Mahbub Ali
Lab on implementation of NIS, APA begins in Bandarban
BYLC’s first Youth Carnival launched in Dhaka


Latest News
Woman found dead
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Cold-hit people get blankets in Lalmonirhat
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft