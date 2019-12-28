Jamadi Ul Awal will commence from Dec 29





The decision was taken at a meeting of the national moon-sighting committee at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation, Baitul Mukarram here this evening.

The meeting was informed that the moon of Arabic month of Jamadi Ul Awal was not seen anywhere in the country today.

Therefore, tomorrow is the 30th day of the Rabius Sani and Jamadi Ul Awal will commence from Sunday, December 29.

Religious Affairs Secretary and Vice-President of the National Moon Sighting Committee Md Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting. -BSS















