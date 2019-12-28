Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Jamadi Ul Awal will commence from Dec 29

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

The month of Jamadi Ul Awal of 1441 Hijri will begin on December 29 (Sunday) as the new moon of Jamadi Ul Awal, the fifth month of the 12 lunar months in the Islamic calendar, was not sighted on the sky of the country on Friday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the national moon-sighting committee at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation, Baitul Mukarram here this evening.
The meeting was informed that the moon of Arabic month of Jamadi Ul Awal was not seen anywhere in the country today.
Therefore, tomorrow is the 30th day of the Rabius Sani and Jamadi Ul Awal will commence from Sunday, December 29.
Religious Affairs Secretary and Vice-President of the National Moon Sighting Committee Md Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting.    -BSS


