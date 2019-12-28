Govt going digital for procuring food grain from farmers





The minister made the announcement while inaugurating the Aman rice collection programme in Naogaon in the morning, read a handout from the PID.

"As a pilot project, the app will be used in 16 upazilas on an experimental basis during the Aman season. A farmer can apply to the government to sell his paddy and avail all the information through this app," the minister explained.

"Sitting at home, the farmer will know if he has been selected or not and the amount of paddy he can sell by using the app. If the pilot project is successful, this service will be spread all over the country," he added. -UNB















