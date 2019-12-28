Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:35 PM
Rain may decrease temperature in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27:  A moderate cold wave which is sweeping over Chattogram and its adjoining district may continue and spread further, local Met office bulletin said.
The cold wave partially paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas causing huge sufferings to thousands of people.
Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog which was sweeping over the region since last week and may continue till Sunday disrupting the normal life, said Abdul Hannan, a meteorologist at the district Met Office.
Meanwhile, Chattogram as well as most part of the district experienced dazzling for three times in last 24 hours resulting serious disruption of civic life that further aggravating the worry of city dwellers due to fog and bone-chilling cold.
The Met office forecasting that further moderate rainfall in next 24-hour in Chattogram and some other parts of the division.
He said the temperature is likely to decrease a little bit from Thursday and it will continue to next Monday. The lowest temperature was recorded in Chattogram at 13.5 degree Celsius at city's Patenga on Friday.    -BSS


