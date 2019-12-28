Man found dead in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 27: A man was found dead inside his covered van at Nimsar Bazar of Burichang Upazila early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, son of Nasu Mia of Laxmipur's Kamalnagar village.

Akul Chandra Biswas, OC of Burichang Police Station, said the covered van had been parked at the bazar for a long period.

Locals noticed it and informed police who later recovered its driver Alamgir's body from inside in early hours of Friday, he said, adding the body was sent to Comilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy. -UNB





