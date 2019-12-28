102 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country





Among them, 77 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 25 are hospitalised outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday.

A total of 1,01,319 patients got admitted to the different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 1,00,951 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 148 people have so far died of dengue, the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

Around 22 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours across the country. Of them, 13 were admitted in Dhaka and nine out of the capital, the release added. -BSS

















